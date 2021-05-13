close
Thu May 13, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 13, 2021

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor share adorable moments in Eid video

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, May 13, 2021

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan left fans gushing over her Eid post on Instagram.

The Chupke Chupke star shared an adorable video of her and her husband Danish Taimoor looking absolutely jaw-dropping.

The two exuded couple goals as they could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as they stood in each others’ arms.

The video was sure to excite fans as they showered the couple with praises.

“Couple goals!” one user commented.

“Looking so gorgeous,” another wrote with a heart.

"Ideal couple," a third commented with a fire emoji.

Take a look:



