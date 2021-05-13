Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain melt hearts with gorgeous Eid snap

Pakistani couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain marked their Eid festivities with a gorgeous snap of their celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an adorable photo of him with his wife smiling from ear-to-ear.

The two, who are expecting their first child, were dressed to the nines as Yasir donned a white shalwar kameez while the Suno Chanda star chose an electric blue ethnic dress for the festive occasion.

The star was sure to extend his Eid wishes to his fans with a sweet caption on the post.

"Hamari taraf se aap sab ko Eid ki hazaron khushiyan mubarak hon [Wishing you all the happiness of Eid from us]" he captioned the post.

