Prince Harry’s thoughts on Hollywood critic culture brought forward: report

An expert recently spilled the beans on Prince Harry’s new take to the critics prying into his L.A life.

The claim was brought forward by royal expert Bryony Gordon and in her piece to the Daily Telegraph she addressed Prince Harry’s thoughts regarding critics.

“The Duke knows he has critics. He expects to have critics, given the very public stance he has made, not just about the media, but also his own family.”

“He has accepted this, and it is this acceptance that has set him free, in many ways. He is no longer living in fear of the repercussions of existing as himself, as he wants and needs to be.”

“He knows he has made mistakes – who among us hasn’t? – but he now sees that the most efficient way to live is truthfully, and not just by the expectations of others.”