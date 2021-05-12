Anushka Sharma raises coronavirus relief fund goal to 11 crore

Indian star Anushka Sharma has increased Covid-19 relief fund goal to 11 crore, she announced on Wednesday evening.



The Sultan actress announced this in a tweet after receiving five crore in donations from sports foundation.

Anushka tweeted “Virat & I are thankful to MPL Sports Foundation for strengthening our efforts to help India fight the pandemic. Your donation of 5 crore empowers us to keep going and has allowed us to increase our goal to 11 crore.”

Initially, the celebrity couple had launched a campaign called ‘In This Together’ to raise 7 crore for coronavirus relief work.

Anushka also confirmed they have collected 5 crore in donations till Tuesday.