Anushka Sharma raises coronavirus relief fund goal to 11 crore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian star Anushka Sharma has increased Covid-19 relief fund goal to 11 crore, she announced on Wednesday evening.
The Sultan actress announced this in a tweet after receiving five crore in donations from sports foundation.
Anushka tweeted “Virat & I are thankful to MPL Sports Foundation for strengthening our efforts to help India fight the pandemic. Your donation of 5 crore empowers us to keep going and has allowed us to increase our goal to 11 crore.”
Initially, the celebrity couple had launched a campaign called ‘In This Together’ to raise 7 crore for coronavirus relief work.
Anushka also confirmed they have collected 5 crore in donations till Tuesday.