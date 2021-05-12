India: Eid ul Fitr 2021 to be marked on Friday

— AFP/File

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in India said Wednesday it had not received any testimony of the Shawwal moon being sighted, therefore, Eid would be observed on May 14 — Friday.



However, Pakistan's Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meeting is still underway, with the meteorological department saying that the Shawwal moon could not be sighted today.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia confirmed that the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Thursday, May 13.



The moon-sighting committee confirmed Tuesday that the crescent moon of Shawwal, marking the end of the month of Ramadan, had not been sighted yet.

Therefore, Wednesday (May 12) will be the last and 30th day of Ramadan, and Thursday (May 13) will be observed as the first day of Eid ul Fitr.

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have also announced that they will mark the first day of Eid on Thursday.