Just need to be human to stand up for Gaza: Aiman Khan pledges support to Palestine

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan is the latest star to voice her support to Palestine, which is currently being attacked by Israel forces.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a post with an important message which read: “You don’t need to be Muslim to stand up for Gaza, you just need to be human”.

Like her, many other celebrities from the fraternity voiced their support against the atrocities inflicted by Israel.

The death toll from the Israeli air strikes in Gaza strip has risen to 35. The tense atmosphere in Jerusalem over the past couple of days reached a crescendo on Tuesday when Israeli planes bombed Gaza following reports of rockets being fired into Israeli territory.

Israeli forces have been attacking Palestinian worshippers with stun grenades and rubber bullets over the past several days following protests against Jewish settlements in the Sheikh Jarrah area.

