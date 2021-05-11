'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actor expresses solidarity with Palestinians

Turkish actor Cem Ucan, who rose to global fame for his role as Aliyar Bey in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", on Tuesday used his Instagram account to condemn Israel for attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.



The actor shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram stories calling for the liberation of Palestine.

Meanwhile, at least 21 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip.

