close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 11, 2021

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actor expresses solidarity with Palestinians

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 11, 2021

Turkish actor Cem Ucan, who rose to global fame for his role as Aliyar Bey in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", on Tuesday used his Instagram account to condemn Israel  for attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The actor shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram stories calling for the liberation of Palestine.

Meanwhile, at least 21 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Latest News

More From Entertainment