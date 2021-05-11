'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actor expresses solidarity with Palestinians

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actor Cem Ucan, who rose to global fame for his role as Aliyar Bey in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", on Tuesday used his Instagram account to condemn Israel for attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The actor shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram stories calling for the liberation of Palestine.
Meanwhile, at least 21 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip.