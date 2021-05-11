Muneeb Butt highlights importance of Covid-19 vaccination as he gets his jab

close
Tue May 11, 2021
Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt highlighted the importance of Covid-19 vaccination after he got his jab on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old actor shared his photo receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

The Yaariyan actor wrote “The only purpose of posting this pic is to highlight the importance of Covid Vaccination.”

Muneeb also urged his fans to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

He said “Get your Vaccination done and help Govt. of Pak to win this battle against covid.”

In his Insta Story, he also shared his photo with caption “Vaccine Done.”

