Anushka Sharma ‘grateful’ to everyone as she collects 5 crore for Covid-19 relief work

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has extended gratitude to all the people as she collected 5 crore in donations after she launched a fundraiser campaign to raise funds for Covid-19 relief work.



The Sultan actress took to Instagram and informed her millions of fans about the donations in her Story.

Anushka wrote “A big thank you to all the people who helped us reach this milestone.”

She continued, “5 crore, grateful to each one of you.”

Anushka and Virat have pledged to raise a total of Rs 7 crore. The power couple has also donated 2 crore to the campaign themselves.