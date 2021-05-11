Sajal Aly thanks all the moms, calls them ‘superwomen’

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has extended gratitude to all the moms everywhere and called them ‘superwomen’.



Sharing sweet photos with her mother-in-law and aunt on Instagram, the Alif actress wrote, “All the amazing moms from everywhere, thanks for existing! You all are superwomen. #happymothersday”.

She also showered love on mother-in-law and khala, saying, “Love you meri pyari Khala and mama @maamaamir @saba.a.ali.”

Commenting on the post, Sajal’s mother-in-law said, “I am truly thankful to God for giving me such an "amazing" and "awesome" daughter”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.