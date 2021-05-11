Will Smith sets floor ablaze with his 'hoedown' country dance

Will Smith broke out into a country 'hoedown' as part of his new fitness regimen he recently kicked-off to lose his weight.

The clip begins with the Hollywood A-lister staring straight into the camera with his trademark beaming smile on his face.

On Monday, one week after admitting he's in 'the worst shape' of his life, the I Am Legend star took to TikTok and Instagram and shared a video of himself dancing and clapping along to a tune with a twang.

'My hoedown cool down,' the 52-year-old wrote in the caption of the clip shot in a gym, in a likely reference to using the dance as a way to end a rigorous workout.

Smith immediately starts clapping and shuffling his feet to the beat, which included a pounding bass drum and harmonica.



Dressed in sporty shorts and a baggy white t-shirt, the actor reshuffled his feet side-to-side, the leading man then begins to move in a circle, all while staying in the same spot.



Will Smith's mission for a new body started on May 3 when he took to Instagram and confessed: 'I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life.'