Tue May 11, 2021
May 11, 2021

Will Smith sets floor ablaze with his 'hoedown' country dance

Tue, May 11, 2021

Will Smith broke out  into a country 'hoedown' as part of his new fitness regimen he recently kicked-off to lose  his weight.

The clip begins with the Hollywood A-lister staring straight into the camera with his trademark beaming smile on his face.

On Monday, one week after admitting he's in 'the worst shape' of his life, the I Am Legend star took to TikTok and Instagram and shared a video of himself dancing and clapping along to a tune with a twang.

'My hoedown cool down,' the 52-year-old wrote in the caption of the clip shot in a gym, in a likely reference to using the dance as a way to end a rigorous workout.

Willard Carroll Smith  is an American actor, rapper, and film producer. Smith has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards, and has won four Grammy Awards. During the late 1980s, he achieved modest fame as a rapper under the name The Fresh Prince.

 Smith immediately starts clapping and shuffling his feet to the beat, which included a pounding bass drum and harmonica.

Dressed in sporty shorts and a baggy white t-shirt, the actor reshuffled his feet side-to-side, the leading man then begins to move in a circle, all while staying in the same spot.

Will Smith's mission for a new body started on  May 3 when he took to Instagram and confessed: 'I'm gonna be real wit yall - I'm in the worst shape of my life.'

