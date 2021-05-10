Ayeza Khan shares busy life of a star in new video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There is no denying that Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is always on he toes when it comes to her career.
The stunner gave a glimpse of her busy life in a video on Instagram.
In the short clip the Chupke Chupke star could be seen surrounded by her glam squad as they worked on making the actress look gorgeous.
"Busy Bees around me," she captioned the post.
Take a look: