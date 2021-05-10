Adnan Siddiqui gets second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Adnan Siddiqui on Monday got second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, saying “it gives some mental peace.”



Taking to Instagram, Adnan Siddiqui shared a video of himself receiving the vaccine at Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi.

The Dil Tere Naam actor wrote “Got my second jab today. Happy that the nightmare of the needle is finally over. What a relief!”

“Those of you who are still wary, consult your doctor instead of rubbishing the idea completely. More than the vaccine being somewhat a security blanket against the deadly virus, it gives some mental peace.”

“The first dose passed off very smoothly. Keeping my fingers crossed that this too ends as uneventfully. Thank you to the kind doctor who put me at ease on both the occasions,” he concluded.

Adnan got the first jab on April 19.