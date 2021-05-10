Shilpa Shetty shares motivational post after family tests positive for coronavirus

Indian star Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a motivational post and emphasised the need of staying fit to help others after her family tested positive for Covid-19.



Taking to Instagram, the Baazigar talked about the importance of self-preservation, saying “If you’re feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it’s okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us.”

“Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can,” she said and added “Stay strong, stay safe!”

On May 7, Shilpa informed her fans that her family including husband and children have been diagnosed with Covid-19, however, she herself has tested negative for it.