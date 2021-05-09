close
Sun May 09, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, May 09, 2021
Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of her socially-distanced Mother’s Day celebrations

Indian star Twinkle Khanna on Sunday shared a glimpse of her socially-distanced Mother’s Day celebrations with mom Dimple Kapadia.

Sharing a sweet picture with the mother, Twinkle Khanna wrote “Mother’s Day spent in the best way possible in these circumstances.”

“We both can’t keep our hands still. She is sketching, I am doing my embroidery and we continue chatting all through. #HappyMothersday.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

