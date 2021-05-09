Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of her socially-distanced Mother’s Day celebrations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian star Twinkle Khanna on Sunday shared a glimpse of her socially-distanced Mother’s Day celebrations with mom Dimple Kapadia.
Sharing a sweet picture with the mother, Twinkle Khanna wrote “Mother’s Day spent in the best way possible in these circumstances.”
“We both can’t keep our hands still. She is sketching, I am doing my embroidery and we continue chatting all through. #HappyMothersday.”
The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.