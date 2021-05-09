close
Sun May 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 9, 2021

Aides ‘begged’ Prince William to acknowledge Prince Charles’ role: ‘He flatly refused’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 09, 2021
Aides ‘begged’ Prince William to acknowledge Prince Charles’ role: ‘He flatly refused’

Experts recently shed light on the real reason Prince William refused to honor his father Prince Charles in a nod about parenting.

The claim was made by royal commentator Camilla Tominey, in reference to the ITV documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy and in it Prince William and Harry never once mentioned their father’s role in parenting.

Ms. Tominey noted, “When the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, came round in 2017, aides begged William to acknowledge his father’s role in their upbringing when he addressed journalists before the screening of an ITV documentary but he flatly refused.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment