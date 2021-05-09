Gigi Hadid shares heartwarming tribute to mama bear Yolanda Hadid for Mother’s Day

Gigi Hadid recently shared a tribute dedicated to the years of love and dedication her mother Yolanda Hadid showered her with.



The new mother gushed over the love she shares for her own mama bear in an endearing Instagram tribute.

The post contained a collection of pictures with Gigi’s mother Yolanda in a wedding as well as cradling baby Khai.

The caption alongside the post however read, “Life ! Miracles! MOTHERS! Cheers to our angels above & to you @yolanda.hadid, the most inspiring mama and best Oma we could ever ask for! We love you more than words. Eternally grateful”. (sic)

