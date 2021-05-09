Katrina Kaif sends love to mom on Mother’s Day

Sending love to her mom on Mother’s Day, Indian star Katrina Kaif said that her mother had dedicated herself to a life of service and that is the greatest joy one can have.



Sharing her cute childhood photo with mom, the Ek Tha Tiger actress wrote “I’ve often wondered how my mom is ALWAYS smiling ( touchwood), now I understand it’s because she has dedicated herself to a life of service and that is the greatest joy one can have.”

“As the Dalai Lama says, ‘if u are looking for inner peace, do something to help others’”.

"Happy Mother’s Day mom”, followed by heart emoticons.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.