Iqra Aziz wishes mom on Mother’s Day; ‘words aren’t enough to express how blessed I am to have you’

Iqra Aziz showered love on her mom and wished her on Mother’s Day, saying “words aren’t enough to express how blessed I am to have you.”



Iqra Aziz, who is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Yasir Hussain in July this year, took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with her mother and wrote “From a very KHAAS mother to an even more KHAAS Grandmother-to-be, words aren’t enough to express how blessed I am to have you.”

“I can’t wait for the little one to have you as their guardian angel and for you to shower the same laad pyar that my Naani spoiled me with. So lucky to have you hold my hand through it all. Happy Mother’s Day Maa!”

“Can't wait for the little one and my Maa to share the same bond,” she concluded.