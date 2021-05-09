Kareena Kapoor says her two sons give her hope for a better tomorrow

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted her millions of fans with a sweet photo of her two sons to mark Mother’s Day.



Taking to Instagram, the Good Newwz star shared first photo of his sons together and wrote in Hindi “Today, the whole world is driven by hope.”

“And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow” followed by heart emojis.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there... Keep the faith”, she concluded.

In the sweet picture, Taimur Ali Khan is seen holding his baby brother in his arms.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.