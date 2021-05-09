Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive flak over donation request

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received flak over their recent Vax Live campaign.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were campaign chairs of the event, asked fans to donate to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in honour of their son Archie’s birthday.

They wrote on their Archwell website: “Join us in advocating for vaccine equity on Archie’s birthday”.

“We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son’s birthday.

“If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact.

“Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.”

They added that a $5 donation would be matched by organisers to become $20, which would enable the purchase of four vaccines.

However, the reason why the two caught heat is because while their friends in Hollywood pledged millions of dollars for the cause they have yet to voice any major donation themselves.

One social media user called the couple out for their “obscene” wealth while they asked their fans to “celebrate the birthday of their fabulously privileged child” by donating for vaccines.

Another said: “I wonder how much they donate themselves to these causes”.

A third social media user claimed it was like “Robin Hood in reverse”.