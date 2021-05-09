FIR filed against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly ‘spreading hate’

Kangana Ranaut has been booked for allegedly spreading hateful propaganda and inciting communal violence

Indian actor Kangana Ranaut is in hot water once again, not long after she was banned by Twitter over hate speech.

The Manikarnika star has been booked for allegedly spreading hateful propaganda and inciting communal violence in West Bengal.

Reports revealed that activist Riju Dutta registered the FIR against the actor, sharing her Instagram post in the complaint and claiming she was tarnishing the image of West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Ms. Ranaut has posted several posts from her verified official Instagram handle bearing URL: http://instagram.com/kanganaranaut?igshid=2yruw6zd7j in the 'Story' section. She has also distorted and maligned the image of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal - Smt. Mamata Banerjee. Hence she is to be charged against hate propaganda to incite violence in West Bengal,” read the complaint.