Veteran film star Talat Siddiqui dies at age 82

Highly-acclaimed Pakistani actor Talat Siddiqui died late on Saturday in Lahore at the age of 82.

Sources close to the film and TV star revealed that he had been sick since quite some time.

The actor became a recognized name through her work on radio, before she moved towards the cinema. Known for hits Dilnasheen, Kaliya and Haider Sultan, the veteran actor had bid adieu to the industry 30 years ago.

She was the mother of Pakistani actor Arifa Siddiqui and the aunt of singer Fariha Pervez.