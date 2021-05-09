close
Sun May 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 9, 2021

Pakistani singer Arif Lohar’s wife breathes her last

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, May 09, 2021

Acclaimed Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar’s wife breathed her last in Lahore on Sunday.

Per reports, the musician’s wife had been down with a fever after which she hospitalized at a private hospital in the city.

Lohar's wife's condition deteriorated on Saturday, after which she was moved to a ventilator.

She was laid to rest on Sunday in Lahore. 

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz