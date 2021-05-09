Pakistani singer Arif Lohar’s wife breathes her last

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Acclaimed Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar’s wife breathed her last in Lahore on Sunday.
Per reports, the musician’s wife had been down with a fever after which she hospitalized at a private hospital in the city.
Lohar's wife's condition deteriorated on Saturday, after which she was moved to a ventilator.
She was laid to rest on Sunday in Lahore.