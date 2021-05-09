close
Sat May 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 9, 2021

Vikings: Alexander Ludwig aka Bjorn Ironside turns 29

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 09, 2021

 Alexander Ludwig on Friday celebrated his 29th birthday. The "Vikings" star received birthday greetings from his thousands of fans on social media.

Katheryn Winnick. who played his mother in "Vikings", also shared a picture with his on-screen son to wish him on his birthday.

Alexander, who played Bjorn Ironside, the son of Lagertha and Ragnar Lothbrok, tied the knot with his girlfriend Lauren Dear in January this year.

Latest News

More From Entertainment