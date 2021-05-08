Meghan Markle couldn’t stomach having ‘no voice’ as a royal: report

Experts recently decided to weigh in on Meghan Markle’s utter unpreparedness for royal life as well as its rules.

The claim was brought forward by royal author Ingrid Seward and during her interview with Page Six she shed light on the ‘sudden loss of freedom’ Meghan Markle faced.

She was quoted saying, “She has always had a voice and I think she just didn’t understand that as a royal duchess, you can’t have a voice.”

The author also suspected the true culprit to Meghan’s unpreparedness was Prince Harry since he “didn’t explain to her the ordinary things about being royal. That it’s not about you, it’s about the monarchy — it’s not like being a celebrity.”