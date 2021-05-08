close
Sat May 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 8, 2021

Esra Bilgic’s Instagram handle crosses 6 million followers

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, May 08, 2021
Esra Bilgic’s Instagram handle crosses 6 million followers

The Instagram handle of Turkish star Esra Bilgiç, who is an avid social media user, has crossed 6 million followers.

Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, reached the milestone on Saturday.

The Turkish actress is following only 317 people on Facebook-owned app most of them friends and fellow showbiz stars.

Esra’s popularity skyrocketed with her stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz