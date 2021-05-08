Esra Bilgic’s Instagram handle crosses 6 million followers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Instagram handle of Turkish star Esra Bilgiç, who is an avid social media user, has crossed 6 million followers.
Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, reached the milestone on Saturday.
The Turkish actress is following only 317 people on Facebook-owned app most of them friends and fellow showbiz stars.
Esra’s popularity skyrocketed with her stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.