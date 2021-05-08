Esra Bilgic’s Instagram handle crosses 6 million followers

The Instagram handle of Turkish star Esra Bilgiç, who is an avid social media user, has crossed 6 million followers.



Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, reached the milestone on Saturday.

The Turkish actress is following only 317 people on Facebook-owned app most of them friends and fellow showbiz stars.

Esra’s popularity skyrocketed with her stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.