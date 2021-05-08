close
Sat May 08, 2021
Web Desk
May 8, 2021

Sonu Sood calls Sara Ali Khan a 'hero' after she donated for Covid-19 relief work

Web Desk
Sat, May 08, 2021
Sonu Sood calls Sara Ali Khan a ‘hero’ after she donated for Covid-19 relief work

Indian star Sonu Sood thanked co-star Sara Ali Khan and called her a ‘hero’ after she donated a significant amount for Covid-19 relief work.

Sonu took to Twitter and wrote “Thank you so much my dear Sara Ali Khan for your contribution to the @soodfoundation!”.

“Extremely proud of you & keep on doing the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. You are a hero @sara_ali_khan95”, he further said.

According to Indian media, Sara has donated a significant amount for purchasing more oxygen cylinders for those in dire need.

Sonu and Sara collaborated in Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba.

