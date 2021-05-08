close
Sat May 08, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 8, 2021

Anupam Kher reacts to Kirron Kher’s death rumours

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, May 08, 2021
Anupam Kher reacts to Kirron Kher’s death rumours

Indian star Anupam Kher has reacted to wife Kirron Kher’s death rumours, saying “she is doing absolutely fine.”

Reacting to Kirron’s death hoax, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to quash the rumours.

He wrote “There is a rumour going around about Kirron’s health. It is all false. She is doing absolutely fine.”

“In fact she got her 2nd vaccination done for COVID this afternoon," he further informed.

Anupam also urged everyone that they should not spread such negative stories. He wrote, "I will request people not to spread such negative news. Thanks. Stay safe.”

The actor posted the statement with simple folded hands emoji.

