Angelina Jolie showers praise on Marvel's Eternals director Chloe Zhao

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie lauded Nomadland helmer Chloe Zhao as a special director.



Zaho, who won the Oscar for Best Director at last month’s Academy Awards, stepped into the arena of big budget superhero epics for her next film Marvel Studios’ Eternals

She received huge praise from 'Maleficent' actress. Angelina shared her thoughts on Zaho's achievement during an interview with CinemaBlend, saying: "She’s a special director".



Jolie said: "I was very, very happy. I think she’s a special director. She’s a really interesting woman, very thoughtful, very serious about her work. I think she’s bringing a new voice through her films, and I think to Marvel. So I’m very excited for people to see it."

Chloé Zhao is a Chinese filmmaker, known primarily for her work in American independent films.



Marvel Studios’ Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider) and features a cast that includes Angelina Jolie (Maleficent), Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Don Lee (Train to Busan), Salma Hayek (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead), Brian Tyree Henry (Child’s Play), Lia McHugh (American Woman), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) and Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk).