Esra Bilgic wins hearts with her latest photo in all-black outfit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photo in all-black outfit and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.
Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted her millions of fans with the latest stunning photo on Instagram.
She shared the photo without any caption.
Esra looked gorgeous in all-black outfit.
The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.