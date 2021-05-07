close
Fri May 07, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 7, 2021

Esra Bilgic wins hearts with her latest photo in all-black outfit

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, May 07, 2021
Esra Bilgic wins hearts with her latest photo in all-black outfit

Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photo in all-black outfit and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted her millions of fans with the latest stunning photo on Instagram.

She shared the photo without any caption.

Esra looked gorgeous in all-black outfit.

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

