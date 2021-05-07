Kartik Aaryan prays for everyone, hopes for a better tomorrow

Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow, Indian star Kartik Aaryan has said that these (Coronavirus pandemic) tough times reinstate his faith in humanity.



Taking to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal star shared his throwback photo from the Golden Temple in Amritsar and wrote “These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity”.

“It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness”.



He further said “Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow”.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.