Fri May 07, 2021
May 7, 2021

Fri, May 07, 2021
Minal Khan over the moon as she reaches 7 million followers on Instagram

Pakistani TV star Minal Khan was delighted and overjoyed as she reached seven million followers on Instagram on Thursday.

The Dil Nawaz actress reached the milestone to become one of the most followed Pakistani showbiz star on Facebook-owned app on Thursday.

Minal, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she could be seen celebrating the moment.

She wrote “Wooho! Now we’re 7M”

The actress further said “I love you all too much”.

Minal’s sister Aiman Khan is also followed by over 8.4 million followers on Instagram.

