Meghan McCain reveals what she feels about Will Smith

Meghan McCain, who is married to Ben Domenech, stunned everyone as she made thirsty comments about Will Smith, saying he 'can get it any time he wants no matter what his body looks like.

Meghan made her innermost thoughts clear when it comes to Smith’s body. The View host didn’t hold back on Thursday’s episode as the panel discussed whether Smith had been sharing posts about his weight gain just to promote his upcoming YouTube fitness series.

McCain , according to a media outlet, said: “I love Will Smith and, I mean, not to be crass again but like, he can get it any time he wants.

“I love Will Smith. He is my long-term crush since I was like, 12, and I don’t care what his body looks like.”

the host also shard her knowledge about fitness, saying body positivity needs to become more normalized in today’s society, especially for women.



"I’m a big body positivity person. I really hate, like ‘Your Summer body is here," she shared.

The renowned actor, who is very active on social media, recently went viral over a series of photos. One featured him posing outside in a pair of slippers, drawers, and open track suit jacket while baring his body. Smith captioned the first picture with an acknowledgement: "I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.'



McCain’s comments come after Will Smith admitted he was in 'the worst shape' of his life. The View also said: 'I’m just happy that my body is healthy and getting me able to do what I need to do. And I wish we would just stop emphasizing weight in our culture.'

