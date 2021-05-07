Ellen DeGeneres finds shelter in Courteney Cox home after being homeless

Ellen DeGeneres won hearts with a a sweet joke about Courteney Cox, saying Friends actress is her 'landlord' as she and Portia de Rossi are bunking with the Friends star after selling their Beverly Hills mansion for $47 million.

Ellen and wife Portia de Rossi are currently living with the Friends star at her mansion after finding themselves temporarily homeless when they sold their home in April.



The renowned talk show host had the actress, 56, on her show on Tuesday to talk about the Friends reunion and joked that Cox is her new 'landlord.'



'The World knows our first guest from a little show called Friends, but currently I just know her as my landlord,' The 63-year-old said in the intro.

Courteney stunned everyone with her quick reply, saying: 'I don't consider me a landlord. I consider myself your roommate.'

The versatile TV personality did not feel hesitation to explain the unique living situation to the audience, assuring them that she wasn't given the boot by Portia.



During the show, Ellen said: 'I'm not having marital troubles. I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I'm kicked out of my house.'

"We sold our house here in Beverly Hills. I needed a place to stay and you were kind enough to say, 'Yes', stay at my house".

Ellen also filmed a hysterical video at Courteney's home while she was out of town and the comedienne took her time rifling through the space.