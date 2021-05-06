Experts accuse Meghan Markle or ‘ripping off’ author with ‘The Bench’ children’s book

There have recently been a number of complaints circulating against Meghan Markle for allegedly ripping off another author with her new children’s book The Bench.

According to a report by Metro reports about a 2018 similar story titled The Boy On the Bench came forward and many assumed the former royal ripped off the book by Corrinne Averiss.

Hoever, the original author Ms Averiss issued a statement shortly after the news went public and claimed, “Reading the description and published excerpt of the Duchess’s new book, this is not the same story or the same theme as The Boy on the Bench. I don’t see any similarities apart from the use of a bench – which exist in as many stories as they do parks and gardens.”