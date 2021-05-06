Deepika Padukone opens up about fierce competition with Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra started getting pitted against each other with their respective Hollywood offerings

Bollywood starlet Deepika Padukone disputed all claims of a plausible rivalry with Priyanka Chopra.



The two actresses started getting pitted against each other with their respective Hollywood offerings.

However, Deepika said there is not competition amongst them whatsover. We have known each other since long and both are doing amazing in their own way, she added.

“Every time I read anything that doesn’t say that ( we are friends), it really surprises me. I have always said that she is someone I’ve known for many years. I feel extremely awkward and weird when such comparisons are made because I don’t even believe that we are professional rivals," Deepika said.

She added, "We never were. So, why should we be now? She is doing amazing work in her own space. And what her work will require from her in terms of time and other commitments are different from what I am working towards or what I am doing.”

Deepika recently got diagnosed with COVID-19 along with her family: father, mother and sister. Her father Prakash is said to be hospitalized while the rest remain in self isolation.