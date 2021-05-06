close
Thu May 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 6, 2021

Throwback Thursday: Aishwarya Rai walks the ramp with Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, May 06, 2021
Aishwarya Rai made a ravishing appearance alongside Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria at PFW'19

Aishwarya Rai has been walking the ramp on international stages since with tremendous flair and confidence. 

In 2019, the actress represented India as an ambassador for L'Oreal at  the Paris Fashion Week.

The show celebrated beauty, fashion in Parisian style and attended by crowds on social media broadcast.

At the event, Ash made a ravishing appearance dressed in a floral attire. Her bold red lips and shadowed eyes made headlines across the globe.

She even met celebrities Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren and Amber Heard, who were there posing for pictures with her and cheering her on.

Ash's outing concluded with a picture alongside daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with the Eiffel tower behind them.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz