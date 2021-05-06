Broadway shows to return to New York City this September

'Broadway is a major part of our state's identity and economy,' New York governor Andrew Cuomo said

Live Broadway shows will return to the stage starting September 14 after an 18-month hiatus to fight the coronavirus pandemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.



Tickets will go on sale beginning on Thursday and theaters will be allowed to fill 100% of capacity, Cuomo said. Broadway theaters are among New York's biggest tourist attractions.

"Broadway is a major part of our state's identity and economy, and we are thrilled that the curtains will rise again," Cuomo said on Twitter.

Live theater is one of the last sectors to come back after the pandemic because of the challenges of social distancing for actors on stage, for crews backstage and for audiences in cramped seating in old buildings.

While New York plans to lift most pandemic restrictions in two weeks, Broadway theaters need more time for rehearsals, marketing to draw crowds and other steps.

"Restarting Broadway is a complex endeavor," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, an industry group. "Today's green light by the governor to put our shows on sale now for the fall is vital to our success."

Producers will work with state authorities on what safety measures will be required. It is possible theaters will mandate proof of a coronavirus vaccination for audience members, New York budget director Robert Mujica said.

"Will people feel comfortable sitting right next to another individual without knowing their vaccination status?" Mujica said at a news conference. "What we do know from surveys is that the answer is no." - Reuters