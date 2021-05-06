Britney Spears diehard supporters lash out at Perez Hilton

Britney Spears' super-fans got angry after controversial US blogger Perez Hilton appeared in new BBC documentary 'The Battle For Britney'.



The music icon's diehard supporters argue that Perez shouldn't be given a platform due to his infamously savage attacks on Britney during her darkest days.

Speaking to Mobeen Azhar on the BBC Two documentary, Perez explained that he regrets how he hounded and humiliated the pop icon.

During the chat, the outspoken star admitted he thinks without the controversial conservatorship, Britney would "be dead".

While he wasn't speaking in full support of the legal hold that Britney's dad Jamie Spears has over his daughter, Perez also didn't call for it to be dissolved.

As the show aired on Thursday night, one fan hit out: "Perez Hilton is to Britney Spears as is Piers Morgan to Meghan Markle," alongside a vomiting emoji.

Another added: "Not the BBC platforming Perez Hilton on this Britney doc..." A third chimed in: "Perez Hilton is the lowest of the low.

The 39-year-old pop singer is the subject of a 'Free Britney' online campaign from her adoring fans who believe the guardianship in place since 2008 should be ended,



Britney Spears has requested to speak in court in the legal battle over her father's control of her affairs.

