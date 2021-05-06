Queen introduces her own beer brand month after Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth reportedly expended her business as she launched her own beer brand, with two bitters going on sale at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The Sandringham Estate has announced on twitter that it has developed its own beer range. The launch comes soon after the death of Queen's husband Prince Philip.



The Palace reportedly confirmed that the beverages will go on sale at the estate’s gift shop, which is now re-open following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The beers, which have been produced using organic barley harvested from the estate’s gardens, come in two variations: a 4.3 per cent Best Bitter and a slightly stronger five per cent Golden IPA.



This isn't the 95-year-old monarch's first foray into the alcohol business as Buckingham Palace already sells its own gins, wines, whiskeys and even champagne.