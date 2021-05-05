Billie Eilish celebrates latest achievement

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Billie Eilish's picture from British Vogue cover have taken the internet by storm.
The singer has once again made history on Instagram as one of her latest pictures have became the most like photo on the Facebook-owned app.
Eilish has now become the only person to have six posts in the top 20 most liked Instagram pictures in history.
The singer celebrated her latest achievement in a brief video clip shared on her Instagram stories.