Pooja Hegde tests negative for Covid-19, thanks fans for their love

Indian actress Pooja Hegde, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on April 25, has fully recovered from it and tested negative.



Taking to Instagram, the Housefull 4 actress confirmed that she has finally tested negative for Covid-19.

She wrote “Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona and finally tested NEGATIVE!”

“All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful Stay safe,” she concluded.

Pooja Hegde was tested positive for coronavirus and isolated herself at home in the last week of April.