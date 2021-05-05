Lucky Ali is in ‘good health’, says Nafisa Ali

Veteran Indian singer Lucky Ali is in good health and at his farmhouse with his family in Bengaluru, his close friend actress Nafisa Ali has confirmed.



Amid rumours of Lucky Ali's death, Nafisa Ali took to Twitter to quash all speculations.

Responding to a fan, Nafisa said “Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health”.

Also, talking to Indian media, she said “I chatted with Lucky Ali 2-3 times today. He is fine. He does not have COVID. In fact, he has antibodies.”

“He is busy planning his music and concerts. We were talking about virtual concerts happening and all such things. He is on his farm in Bengaluru and his family is there with him. I just spoke to him, everybody is fine", Nafisa added.

Lucky Ali’s fans went in a tizzy after reports of ace singer passing away started doing the rounds on social media on Tuesday evening.