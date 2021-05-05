Kangana Ranaut breaks her silence after getting banned from Twitter permanently

B-Town's controversial star Kangana Ranaut has addressed the permanent suspension of her Twitter account.

The Manikarnika star’s account was taken down for good over contentious tweets about the post-election violence in West Bengal, after which the actor said she has other platforms where she can voice her opinions.

"Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do,” said Kangana in a statement.

“Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering,” she continued.

A Twitter spokesperson was quoted by Hindustan Times, commenting on Kangana’s ban from the micro-blogging site.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service,” they said.