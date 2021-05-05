KP govt plans to begin Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's home restoration after Eid

PESHAWAR: Final notices have been issued to the homeowners of famed Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes as plans to begin restoration will take place after Eid.

Speaking to Geo News, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology and Museums Department Director Dr Abdul Samad said that restoration work will take place following the take over of the two houses.

"The deputy commissioner has sent the final notices to the landlord," he said.

Furthermore, the owners, who will be summoned on May 18, can submit their objections to which the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government or court may order an increase in the price of the houses.

Previously the KP government had fixed the price for purchase of Kapoor's 6.25-marla and Kumar's four-marla houses for Rs15 million and Rs8 million respectively with plans to convert them into museums.

However Kumar's homeowner, Gul Rehman Mohmand said that the government should purchase the house at a market rate of Rs350 million while Kapoor Haveli's owner Ali Qadir demanded that the government pay Rs2 billion for its unique status.