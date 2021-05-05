Prince Harry and William’s high school experiences were poles apart: schoolmate

Prince William and Prince Harry are known to have completely different personalities.



As per an old schoolmate of the Harry and William, the two had extremely different experiences while studying at Eton.

Speaking to The Cut, the schoolmate named Jim said: “William was very integrated. There’s this sort of society in your top year where if you’re kind of popular or beloved by teachers and boys alike you get voted into the Eton society, which is known as ‘Pop,’ and you got to choose your own waistcoat and wear special trousers.”

“William was a Pop so he was like a homecoming-king type, but Harry wasn’t — I think Harry probably had it harder finding his way,” he added.

He went on to reveal that despite being heirs to the throne, the two were treated like every other student in the institution.