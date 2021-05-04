close
Tue May 04, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 4, 2021

Aiman Khan, Minal Khan leave jaws dropped in latest photoshoot

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, May 04, 2021

Celebrity sisters Aiman and Minal Khan left fans floored in their latest snaps together.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, Minal shared some photos of the duo’s upcoming Eid collection.

The sisters dazzled in the ethnic wear as they flaunted various different looks from their collection.

Fans couldn't help but shower the duo with compliments.

"Looking gorgeous!" one user commented.

"Lovely girls," another wrote.

Take a look:



