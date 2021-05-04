Aditya Chopra vows to give vaccines to film industry workers

Aditya Chopra has offered to get all film industry workers vaccinated

Indian movie mogul Aditya Chopra, head of YRF productions, has taken on the mantle of getting the entire Hindi film fraternity vaccinated against coronavirus.



The ace film maker has offered to help in this desperate time of need as COVID continues to wreak havoc in India.

Chopra will thus be vaccinating all workers and he even urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, to allow the company to purchase 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

Moreover, he said he will bear all the expenses related to the immunisation programme for these workers.

In an official letter, the YRF head said, "With the film industry going through an unprecedented time, there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families.

"Through The Yash Chopra Foundation, Yash Raj Films would like to offer its support in this regard. We have sent a request to the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra to allocate and allow us to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for 30,000 registered workers, who are members of the film industry's federation in Mumbai at the earliest."

The note further read as, "The Yash Chopra Foundation will bear all other costs too associated with vaccinating the workers such as raising awareness, transportation of workers & setting up of all the required infrastructure for the immunisation programme. We hope our kind request is approved which will enable our members to be safe and also get them back to work at the earliest."