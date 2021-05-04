Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter 'permanently suspended' following policy violation

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been "permanently suspended" on Tuesday following a breach of the company's “hateful conduct and abusive behaviour” policy.

This comes after the actress posted a series of tweets with regards to the West Bengal election results.

A Twitter spokesperson said: "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

This is not the first time the star’s account was suspended as earlier this year, her account saw restrictions following an incendiary tweet against an Amazon Prince Video series.

Ranaut is no new to controversies. The bold starlet always finds herself in trouble over her brash views on political and other sensitive matters.

According to Indian media outlet The Hindu, Ranaut's account has been permanently banned.

Reacting strongly to the ban, the actress told Hindustan Times, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do."

"Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering," she added.

Meanwhile, Ranaut is still active on her Instagram handle which she is using to voice her opinions.